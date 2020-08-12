As Kelly Amell watched water bombers disappear into the smoky horizon from a Red Lake coffee shop parking lot, she knew it was time to pack her vehicle and evacuate the community.
Amell and her three daughters grabbed overnight bags and some other belongings from their Cochenour home and joined the seemingly endless line of vehicles leaving the Northwestern Ontario community Monday evening.
A forest fire was discovered near the Municipality of Red Lake, which includes other surrounding communities like Cochenour, Balmertown and Madsen, on Monday afternoon and residents of the area were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.
