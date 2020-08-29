Though it may not seem like it’s been a light forest-fire season given
the recent evacuations from Red Lake and Eabametoong First Nation, the
numbers tell a different story.
According to the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency
Services (AFFES) branch, a remarkably less amount of forested land has
been burned over so far this season compared to the same period last
year.
As of Friday, fires across the province have burned over about 15,500
hectares compared to nearly 270,000 in 2019.
The amount that’s been burnt so far this year is also significantly
less than the 10-year average for the same period, which is about
162,500 hectares.
What’s also changed this season is the number of fires, which have
spiked to 589 compared to 521 for the same period in 2019, which
experienced much larger fires. Still, the number of fires recorded in
2019 and 2020 for the same period are below the 10-year average of 790
fires.
Statistics are compiled over the forest-fire season, which runs from
April 1 to Oct. 31.
