A lot less smoke this year

Only 15,500 hectares of forest has been burned this year in

Northwestern Ontario compared to 270,000 hectares to this point last

year.

Though it may not seem like it’s been a light forest-fire season given

the recent evacuations from Red Lake and Eabametoong First Nation, the

numbers tell a different story.

According to the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency

Services (AFFES) branch, a remarkably less amount of forested land has

been burned over so far this season compared to the same period last

year.

As of Friday, fires across the province have burned over about 15,500

hectares compared to nearly 270,000 in 2019.

The amount that’s been burnt so far this year is also significantly

less than the 10-year average for the same period, which is about

162,500 hectares.

What’s also changed this season is the number of fires, which have

spiked to 589 compared to 521 for the same period in 2019, which

experienced much larger fires. Still, the number of fires recorded in

2019 and 2020 for the same period are below the 10-year average of 790

fires.

Statistics are compiled over the forest-fire season, which runs from

April 1 to Oct. 31.

