Marathon’s Peninsula Golf Course clubhouse was reduced to charred rubble early Monday after the two-storey building overlooking Lake Superior became engulfed in flames.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, which occurred just before 1 a.m. during a rain and lightning storm.
Marathon fire Chief Earl Grigg said a cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and remains under investigation. The fire, which was contained to the building site, was declared out about eight hours later, Grigg said.
The nine-hole golf course was closed after the fire, but a plan is in the works to get it reopened before the season ends.
“The town is working with our insurance company on a temporary facility plan so we can reopen the course in the next five to seven days,” said Marathon chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski.
During the winter months, the clubhouse had been used by Marathon’s cross-country ski club.
