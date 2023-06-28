Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire in Westfort on Monday.
The first arriving firefighters on scene saw black smoke from the rear of the home and a second alarm was initiated.
Fire damage was limited to the kitchen with smoke and water damage throughout the property.
Five people suffered varying degrees of smoke inhalation and two people were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding people to never enter a burning building to look for pets or anyone else as fire crews are strategically located to respond quickly to fires and other emergencies.
