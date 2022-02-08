One person was treated for smoke inhalation on Monday after a kitchen fire on Thunder Bay’s north side.
Just before 1 p.m., Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Royston Court, where the first arriving crew reported heavy smoke coming from a basement window.
The fire alarm had been activated and the building was evacuated.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly, with damage mostly held to the kitchen cabinets. There was some smoke damage throughout the involved apartment.
Two occupants of the apartment had tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher before evacuating and one of the individuals was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics. They were released a short time later.
The building tenants were allowed to return to their apartments and the building was turned over to the owner.
