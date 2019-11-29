Thunder Bay firefighters were called to a Macgillivray Street residence on Wednesday to dowse a blaze in a shed.
With an increase in fires in the east end of the city and along Simpson Street over the last few months, residents in the area are being asked to be vigilant when storing items near structures.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue deputy Chief David Paxton says people are being urged to avoid leaving combustible materials behind sheds and garages and to be mindful of anyone hanging around that shouldn’t be there.
