An early morning fire in a home on the 300 block of South Brodie Street has left two families and their pets displaced.

Thunder Bay fire crews found smoke coming form the rear of the multi-tenant building around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, and sounded a second alarm.

“Firefighters were able to knock down most of fire from outside the building,” said platoon Chief Harold Spithoff, in a news release.

“Fire was then attacked from within the building, and brought under control.”

