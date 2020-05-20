Four days after a provincial decision to end a region-wide fire ban

surprised meteorologists, the province was urging people to avoid

outdoor burning, while stopping short of requiring them to do so.

Ground conditions across Northwestern Ontario have quickly heated up

from being somewhat damp to dry as a bone, while five new grass and

forest fires sparked up Tuesday in the wake of warming temperatures and

low humidity.

The risk for fire across the region was categorized as “high to

extreme,” according to an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services

(AFFES) department bulletin.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

