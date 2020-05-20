Four days after a provincial decision to end a region-wide fire ban
surprised meteorologists, the province was urging people to avoid
outdoor burning, while stopping short of requiring them to do so.
Ground conditions across Northwestern Ontario have quickly heated up
from being somewhat damp to dry as a bone, while five new grass and
forest fires sparked up Tuesday in the wake of warming temperatures and
low humidity.
The risk for fire across the region was categorized as “high to
extreme,” according to an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services
(AFFES) department bulletin.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
