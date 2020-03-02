Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is expected to get a new pumper fire truck this year under an existing contract. The final approval will be sought at today’s city council meeting.
A recommendation to council prepared by Dave Paxton, deputy fire chief, explains that the 2019 and 2020 capital budgets for the city each included $330,000, for a total of $660,000, for the purchase of one new pumper fire truck.
Under a current contract with Fort Garry Fire Trucks Ltd. in Winnipeg, the proposed cost of the new truck would be $659,404 after an HST rebate.
