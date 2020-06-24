It’s crunch time for eight Confederation College pre-service firefighter education and training students as they engage in a grueling couple of weeks to qualify for their National Fire Protection Association testing and certification next week. The certification is a North American fire standard of training which will give the students the required credentials to apply to any city’s fire department.
Students returned to studies two weeks ago to pick up where they left off after the closure of the college due to the coronavirus pandemenic. Hazardous materials training was completed before the restrictions went into place.
Everything from hose training, fire suppression and water rescues to automotive extrication, health and safety and new COVID-19 protocols had to be reviewed and learned during these two weeks of intensive training to be prepared for final examination.
Program manager Shane Ferguson says they split the class into smaller groups as per COVID -19 protocols.
“This is how we have to do it. . . . We can’t have more than 10 on the scene,” he said. “We have to do the distancing for all the training and when they don’t have the self-contained breathing apparatus on, they have to have a surgical mask or N95 mask on.”
Student Keelan Meekis, from Deer Lake First Nation, first came to Thunder Bay for school at the age of 15. Upon completion of the college course, he will continue to work in fire prevention with Nishnawbe Aski Nation in northern communities. Meekis found the course to be very thorough and says the hands-on (practical) training was very beneficial.
“The physical demands were just one part of the job,” he said. “As much good of shape as you’re in, there’s mental difficulties that you have to push through. Not only do you have to be physically fit but you have to be mentally fit.”
