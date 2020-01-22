One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after an early morning fire on Thunder Bay’s north side.
City firefighters responded to 911 calls around 4:20 a.m. involving smoke in the halls of Bertrand Court, a North Court Street apartment complex run by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board.
As fire crews arrived, residents were evacuating the building because of heavy smoke in the main floor hallway.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
