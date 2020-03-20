Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a building on the city’s north side early Thursday.
The first pumper on the scene of the fire at the corner of High Street and Red River Road encountered smoke throughout the building.
A second alarm was called and a total of five papers and a ladder truck attended the scene.
The nature of the fire was found to be electrical, not structural after some investigation and the problem area was isolated by fire crews.
Once the smoke was cleared, the building was turned back over to the owner.
