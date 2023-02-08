A Thunder Bay resident who allegedly pointed a firearm at police officers responding to a disturbance at a Northwood home on Tuesday has been charged.
City police were sent to the home in the 400 block of Amethyst Crescent just after 1:30 a.m., and believed a male involved may have been in possession of a firearm. Police also say there may have been other occupants in the residence who were unable to flee.
When police entered the home, they found a male and a long gun. While police were in the home the suspect had allegedly pointed the firearm at officers, however, he was later taken into custody without incident.
A 40-year-old man is charged with pointing a firearm , possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and careless storage for a firearm.
He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.