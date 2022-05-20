Two men and a woman from Thunder Bay were charged with drug trafficking Tuesday after provincial police seized $190,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Dryden home.
In addition to amounts of crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl, officers who searched a Pitt Avenue home found three firearms, brass knuckles, digital scales, packing materials and a “large” amount of cash, a provincial news release said.
The accused were each charged with three counts of possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, the release said.
Chris Beepath, 43, John Harrison, 39, and 21-year-old Mackenzie Ogima were held in custody to await a bail hearing, the release said.
According to the news release, Harrison was also charged with possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.