People are expected to take in outdoor activities at Fort William Historical Park’s New Year’s Eve Family Frolic.
The park says there will be snowshoeing, axe throwing, skating and tubing, along with indoor activities including the games gallery and science station glow room.
Visitors can also take in live entertainment including indoor musical performances and outdoor fire and light performances.
