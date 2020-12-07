Thunder Bay city council is looking at tightening rules around fireworks after noise complaints following Canada Day last summer.
Coun. Aldo Ruberto brought the motion forward in July because of “numerous complaints about fireworks going off at all hours of the night three days prior to an event.”
Ruberto cited the city’s bylaw saying that fireworks can be set off three days prior to events like new years, and he added that it looks like people can go all night despite the 12:30 a.m. noise bylaw.
Council looked at eliminating New Year’s Day, Civic Holiday and Labour Day and allowing the use of fireworks only on the named-day and removing the previously allowed three days prior.
They were also looking at including a weather delay exemption and increasing fines to the maximum permitted amount.
Ruberto said he would like to bring a motion to council to look at having authorized dealers handle the sale of fireworks. Ruberto said there are now only two businesses that are trained and certified in regards to fireworks and safe handling, in contrast to fireworks being sold from virtually any retail setting.
“I have had people call me saying the neighbours set off fireworks and it caught their siding on fire,” said Ruberto, citing the need to be safe when using fireworks.
Doug Vincent, manager of licensing and enforcement, said that bylaw enforcement officers are not available during the evening hours but they have other options of enforcement like using fines as a deterrent.
Vincent said after speaking to someone who looks at bylaws across Canada, he learned that the number of days that the City of Thunder Bay allows fireworks to be set off is high when considering the seven holidays and the three-days-prior rule, which all work out to 28 days that the discharge of fireworks is lawfully allowed. Vincent says the number of allowable days is far more than anything he is aware of in the province.
Vincent said that adding a couple of things to the bylaw would help strengthen it, including the licensing of dealers and a point of education around fireworks.
Coun. Andrew Foulds couldn’t support the elimination of Labour Day and also wanted to allow for other recommendations for bylaw enforcement.
The beefed up bylaw would have an awareness campaign starting two weeks before an allowed fireworks day and education at point of sale.
Council decided to amend the language of the resolution to allow for more latitude for bylaw enforcement.
The city’s licensing and enforcement division is working on a report for council on the licensing and enforcement division along with a report on animal services expected for December.
People wishing to seek firework permits won’t be affected by the proposed changes.
The issue will come back before council in May of 2021 for more debate so that city administration can report back to council with more information.
