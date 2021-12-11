Thunder Bay city council has passed a pair of new bylaws with one regulating the use and sale of fireworks and the other now making it an offence to abandon a shopping cart.
The shopping cart bylaw will come into effect in May 2022 and will make it an offence to abandon a shopping cart off the owner’s property.
By May 15, 2022, all shopping carts in use by businesses must have the identification plates or stickers with the owner’s contact information. And by May 30, 2022, owners of shopping carts must submit a plan to the City of Thunder Bay concerning the management, control and recovery of their carts.
New fireworks regulations come into effect immediately.
Under the new bylaw, fireworks can be used on the evening of and the evening before New Year’s Day, Canada Day and the August Civic Holiday. They can also be discharged on the Lunar New year, but not the evening before.
Fireworks will not be permitted at any other time without a specific permit and they can only be sold on New Year’s Day, Canada Day and the August Civic Holiday and the seven business days before the holidays.
A new system of fines is also in place for repeated offences and property owners and tenants can be billed for the full cost of emergency responses in the case of nuisance events.
Consult copies of official bylaws are available at the Office of the City Clerk by calling 625-2216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.