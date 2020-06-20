A provincial police officer acted “reasonably” last fall when he fired several rounds from a riot gun at a 33-year-old White River man who had threatened to kill his estranged wife and her daughter, Ontario’s police watchdog has ruled.
The Special Investigations Unit said when police attempted to arrest the man at his home in the early morning of Dec. 10, he emerged covering himself with beer cases in an attempt to avoid being shocked by a stun gun.
Police had been called after the man threw an “object” through his estranged wife’s window earlier in the day, then later made threats to do her harm during a telephone call, the report said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.