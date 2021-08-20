The proponent of a potential palladium and copper mine on the edge of Marathon says it’s retained an international financial consulting company to help it “evaluate the many financing proposals we have received.”
Toronto-based Generation Mining announced this week it had retained the services of Endeavour Financial, which maintains offices in Vancouver and London, England.
The proposed mine would cost $665 million to build and operate for 13 years near Marathon’s airport, with a workforce of about 400.
The project is currently being reviewed by a panel of three environmental experts overseen by the provincial and federal governments.
Generation Mining has said it would like to start construction sometime in 2022.
