The proponent of a potential palladium and copper mine on the edge of Marathon says it’s retained an international financial consulting company to help it “evaluate the many financing proposals we have received.”

Toronto-based Generation Mining announced this week it had retained the services of Endeavour Financial, which maintains offices in Vancouver and London, England.

The proposed mine would cost $665 million to build and operate for 13 years near Marathon’s airport, with a workforce of about 400.

The project is currently being reviewed by a panel of three environmental experts overseen by the provincial and federal governments.

Generation Mining has said it would like to start construction sometime in 2022.