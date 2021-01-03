A Vancouver company proposing to build a US$457-million lithium plant in Thunder Bay has clarified “misleading” information it released about the project in November following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.
“Accordingly, the company has retracted and restated certain statements contained in a Nov. 4, 2020, news release, and advises the public to not rely on the retracted statements,” Rock Tech Lithium Inc. said in a statement in December.
A Northwestern Ontario mining-industry veteran said corporate retractions are not unheard of, and occasionally occur when news releases go out before being thoroughly reviewed.
In its statement, Rock Tech said its earlier news release had neglected to point out that inferred mineral resources with which it intends to supply its proposed Thunder Bay operation “is preliminary in nature.”
The earlier release, the company added, “includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA (preliminary economic assessment) will be realized.”
“Furthermore,” the statement added, “mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.”
Rock Tech said it has amended sections of its website to reflect the clarified points.
In the same statement containing the retraction, Rock Tech chairman Dirk Harbecke said “we now look forward to the imminent kickoff of a pre-feasibility study, as we advance discussions around site selection, production optimization, community engagement and financing.”
Lithium is the main component in batteries that can be used in the motor-vehicle industry. Rock Tech said its potential lithium converter facility in Thunder Bay could create 120 jobs over a 20-year operating life. A specific location for the plant has not been announced.
The company plans to access the majority of its lithium at its Georgia Lake property, about 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
“We believe Thunder Bay has the potential to be for lithium what Sudbury is for nickel,” said an earlier Rock Tech news release. “Ontario has a bright future with respect to providing the critical inputs for the clean energy revolution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.