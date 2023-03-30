The Vancouver company building a new gold mine on the edge of Geraldton says it expects to receive US$200 million through “pre-pay arrangements” for making deliveries of gold.
Equinox Gold said this week the arrangements between the company and “a syndicate of its existing lenders” are to be based on a “trending” gold price of US$2,170 per ounce.
Just over 79,000 ounces of gold are to be delivered between October 2024 and July 2026, a company news release said. Gold, which has been on a market upswing, is currently selling for about $1,970 per ounce.
Equinox has said it expects to pour its first gold bar at its new Greenstone mine in Geraldton early in 2024. The cost of building the mine has been pegged at $1.3 billion.
