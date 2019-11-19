A future Northwestern Ontario operation that would supply wooden road mats and steel bridges for use at remote construction sites across the North may employ up to 75 people.
General plans for the plant were announced last week by Alberta-based Northern Mat & Bridge, although a location has yet to be unveiled.
The company has set up a regional office at Fort William First Nation, to undoubtedly take advantage of new hydro transmission and mining projects underway across the region.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
