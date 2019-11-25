A Northern Ontario road construction company was fined $125,000 last week following the death two years ago of a 36-year-old North Bay-area worker.

According to provincial police and a subsequent Ministry of Labour investigation, Janice King jumped from a water truck Oct. 13, 2017, as the vehicle rolled backwards on a hill and weaved out of control.

King had been working for Sudbury-based Teranorth Construction at a work site about 20 kilometres north of Elliot Lake on Highway 639, police said.

