Thunder Bay’s Zen Graphene has begun actively marketing an anti-viral ink that it says can be used in masks and other personal protection equipment to protect against the coronavirus.
The company “is developing plans to bring this novel virucidal ink to commercial production, including working with regulatory authorities and government agencies, to fast-track this product to Canadian and global markets to help the fight against the pandemic,” a Zen news release said in late September.
The company says research at its Guelph, Ont., lab showed that its graphene-based ink “was still 99 per cent effective a minimum of 35 days after application to N95 mask material.”
Graphene is a byproduct of graphite. Zen is developing a potential graphite mine just west of Hearst.
More information is available online at zengraphene.com.
