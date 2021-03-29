Equinox Gold is to become the main driver of the proposed Hardrock gold mine on the edge of Geraldton.
The Vancouver-based company announced early this month it has established a 60-per cent stake in the project following an agreement by New York investment firm Orion to relinquish 10 per cent of that company’s 50-per cent share of Hardrock.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, both companies owned half of the proposed open-pit mine project being developed by Greenstone Gold Mines.
The arrangement between Equinox and Orion, expected to close later this month, is valued at $51 million, said an Equinox news release.
“We are extremely pleased to increase our stake in this world-class Canadian gold deposit located in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions,” Equinox chief executive officer Christian Milau said in a news release. “Hardrock will be a low-cost, long-life gold mine, bringing more than 240,000 attributable ounces of annual gold production to Equinox.”
The Hardrock project has received both federal and provincial approval, but a production date has yet to be announced
The cost to build the open-pit mine has been pegged at $952 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.