The job of removing a big, partially-beached tugboat from Marathon’s public boat launch will begin before the end of the month.
Town chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said Wednesday the municipality has retained a southern Ontario demolition company to dismantle and remove the 140-tonne Peninsula tug.
Priestly Demolition, the same company that oversaw the tear-down of the town’s former pulp mill, will start work sometime in the last two weeks of this month, Skworchinski said.
