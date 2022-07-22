Exploration company KWG Resources is beefing up its presence in the Ring of Fire mineral belt.
The Toronto-based company announced in a news release on Thursday it is acquiring four mining claims held by Vancouver-based Fancamp Exploration under an agreement valued at $34.5 million.
The claims are located in the Koper Lake-McFaulds camp, believed to hold deposits of chromite and other industrial metals. Chromite is a main ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel.
The Ring of Fire is located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
