The shine appears to be back on a proposed gold mine on the edge of Geraldton, with new owners positioning themselves to put the long-awaited project into production.
Vancouver-based Equinox Gold announced in December a plan to acquire a 50-per-cent stake in Greenstone Gold Mines, the joint-venture company that has been developing the proposed Hardrock mine for several years.
The proposed ownership change occurred at the same time that Equinox announced a “friendly” $612-million proposal to take over Thunder Bay-based Premier Gold Mines, which has been one of the main drivers of the Hardrock project.
The other half of Greenstone Gold Mines is to be acquired by New York-based mining investment firm Orion, which is to pay US $225 million to Toronto-based Centerra Gold for the latter company’s existing 50-per-cent share of the Hardrock project.
If both transactions are approved by early next year, Equinox and Orion will become the new proponents of Hardrock, which has already received environmental approval and has been described as “development-ready and permitted.”
“Hardrock will be an excellent, low-cost, long-life gold mine with significant exploration upside, further enhancing our existing peer-leading growth profile without stretching our financial capacity,” Equinox Gold chairman Ross Beaty said in a news release.
Greenstone Gold Mines will continue to be headquartered in Oakville just outside Toronto. The prospect of any Thunder Bay-based offices wasn’t known Wednesday.
Premier is recommending to its shareholders that the agreement with Equinox be accepted; shareholders are to vote on the deal on Feb. 21.
“Importantly, our shareholders will maintain exposure to the Hardrock project, which we believe is the most attractive, advanced-staged development project in North America, and which will be developed by a proven management team that shares our commitment to creating long-term sustainable value,” Premier president Ewan Downie, who is based in Thunder Bay, said in the news release.
If the Equinox Gold takeover of Premier is approved, Downie is to become a member of Equinox’s board of directors.
Also on Wednesday, it was announced that “concurrently, Premier will spin out to its shareholders shares of a newly created US-focused gold production and development company to be called i-80 Gold Corp,” which is to oversee Premier’s long-held gold properties in Nevada.
Greenstone Mayor Ron Beaulieu, who has watched Hardrock being developed over the past 10 years, said Wednesday’s announcements “sound pretty solid to me.”
“I’m looking at this in a positive way,” said Beaulieu, who was briefed on the transactions in a telephone call from Downie.
Hardrock’s future seemed in doubt around this time last year, when Centerra and Premier became embroiled in a legal dispute over the value of the deposit, which is expected to provide a mine life of about 14 years.
On Wednesday, Premier Gold released the results of an “optimized” feasibility study that said the future mine would produce 414,000 ounces of gold annually in the first five years of operation. The cost to build the open-pit mine has been pegged at $952 million.
The price of gold remains in a high cycle, selling for about US $1,860 per ounce this week.
City of Thunder Bay mining services sector project manager John Mason said Wednesday’s announcements are “big news.”
“The Hardrock deposit is one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold deposits, hosting 5.5 -7.1 million ounces of gold,” Mason said.
“A path to production is there now for a project that will be a key economic driver for Northwestern Ontario.”
