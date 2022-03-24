A Dubreuilville road-building company has received a provincial grant worth $352,000.
A provincial news release said Wednesday that RCMD Contracting Inc. will use the money to buy new equipment.
Geraldton’s BP Logging Inc., a wood-harvesting company, received nearly $86,000, the release said.
The funds were part of $1.9 million that was announced Wednesday by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp., which provides direct grants to businesses, as well as to municipal infrastructure projects.
