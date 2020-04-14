Pelletier’s Autobody is open for business but has temporarily closed it’s gas station component in support of the their neighbouring shuttered gas stations during a lockdown of Fort William First Nation.
Pelletier’s, located at the corner of Mountadale and Chippewa Roads, is outside the First Nation’s barricade and is deemed an essential service in Ontario.
Co-owner Roy Pelletier says, in compliance with social distancing with the COVID-19 safety measures from the province, the autobody shop has been modified with a non-contact drop off point for vehicles in need of repair.
