One of the main parties following a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon says it needs more time to evaluate the project due to “unforeseen circumstances” regarding its potential impacts.
With an environmental hearing into the Generation Mining plan set to start in about two weeks, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation has requested a two-week extension on a deadline for submissions and feedback.
“Unforeseen circumstances have recently arisen that require Biigtigong Nishnaabeg to re-evaluate its assessment of the project,” the band said Thursday in a letter to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.
“Among these circumstances (is) recent information involving the predicted impacts of the project upon the established and asserted Aboriginal rights of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and other communities,” the letter adds.
The deadline for submissions was Friday. In its letter to the agency, the band requests that it be granted an extension until March 11 — three days before the start of the hearing.
The letter also reminded the agency that “as the (project’s) proponent has acknowledged, the resources associated with the project are located entirely within Biigtigong Nishnaabeg's exclusive Aboriginal title territory.”
A manager with the assessment agency asked by email if other interested parties would provide feedback on Biigtigong Nishnaabeg’s request by 2 p.m. on Friday.
“Please provide them as soon as possible, given the timing of this request,” the agency said.
Details of the unforeseen circumstances referenced by Biigtigong Nishnaabeg weren’t immediately available Friday. The assessment agency said it is considering the extension request.
The environmental hearing set for March 14 is to last 30 days and be conducted by an independent panel of three experts appointed by the provincial and federal governments.
Following the hearing, the panel — possibly by early summer – is to make a recommendation on whether the proposed open-pit mine should be approved or rejected. The final decision to approve or decline the project lies with the provincial and federal environment ministries.
Toronto-based Generation Mining’s plan for a $665-million mine just north of Marathon’s airport is slated to operate for 13 years and create about 400 jobs.
Last month, Generation Mining and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg announced they had reached an agreement to work towards ensuring the Indigenous community receives a fair share of the economic benefits the mine is expected to bring to the region.
The agreement “facilitates a process to ensure that our First Nation can and will capitalize on economic opportunities during critical stages of the mine development,” the band said in an earlier statement.
Generation Mining reached a similar agreement this month with the Metis Nation of Ontario. The company has held discussions with eight Indigenous agencies in regard to the project.
