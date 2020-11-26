In response to recent outbreaks, Fort William First Nation has established a security checkpoint to enter the community.
The move comes as cases of COVID-19 grow daily in Thunder Bay and the region.
Fort William First Nation has moved to phase one of a community plan with a security checkpoint at the north end of Mission Road at the intersection with City Road.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
