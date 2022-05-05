A consortium of nine Northwestern Ontario First Nations could end up owning 50 per cent of a massive electrical transmission-line upgrade being planned between Thunder Bay and Dryden under an agreement described as transforming for Indigenous people.
The “option” for the Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership to invest in Hydro One’s proposed Waasigan Transmission Line project was unveiled Wednesday at Fort William First Nation.
Hydro One president Mark Poweska noted that First Nations have often been left out of transmission projects built on their traditional lands.
“Indigenous communities have historically born the impacts of infrastructure development in their territories without seeing the benefits,” Poweska said in a news release.
The investment option “is a progressive step to increased opportunities for First Nation communities to participate with industry and with Hydro One, as we collectively build the electricity grid of the future,” Poweska added.
Gwayakocchigewin president Tom Johnson called the agreement with Hydro “a tremendous opportunity.”
“First Nations working together and in a true partnership with Hydro One will help us secure a brighter future for our people,” Johnson said.
The Gwayakocchigewin member First Nations are Eagle Lake, Fort William, Seine River, Nigigoonsiminikaang, Wabigoon Lake, Lac La Croix, Lac Seul and Saugeen. The name of the ninth First Nation that could get equity in the project was not announced Wednesday.
The Waasigan transmission project is to involve a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt (kV) power line between Shuniah and Atikokan, and a single-circuit 230-kV line between Atikokan and Dryden.
The project’s planning stage is expected to take two years.
Hydro One hasn’t said how much the project will cost to build, but said earlier that development costs alone are expected to be around $69 million.
The recently-completed East-West Tie high-voltage line project between Thunder Bay and Wawa cost $777 million. That line, which was built by NextBridge Infrastructure, also included First Nation involvement.
More information about the Waasigan project can be found online at hydroone.com/waasigan.
