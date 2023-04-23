The province has earmarked about $66,000 so that five Indigenous communities can assess fish consumption levels in parts of Lake Superior that remain classified as “areas of concerns” due to historical pollution.
Pays Plat First Nation near Schreiber, which is one of the recipients of the funds, is to “create a fisheries consumption report for the Jackfish Bay area of concern, a provincial news release said.
Pays Plat Chief David Mushquash said the report “will incorporate Pays Plat’s fishing practices, priorities, and perspectives to create a unique document geared to First Nations communities.”
Musquash added: the report “will promote traditional (Indigenous) knowledge and western science as learning opportunities to protect Lake Superior.”
Jackfish Bay, which is located about 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay, was polluted in past decades by contaminated effluent from the town’s pulp mill. Pollution control technology has since improved and the bay is now considered “in recovery.”
Twenty per cent of the Earth’s fresh water comes from the five Great Lakes, a provincial backgrounder said.
