What a weekend for the Nipigon Fall Fishing Festival — heat for the weekend like we have not seen in years.
There were no known severe cases of heat stroke, but more water drank than any other weekend. With a list of events on all four days, it was busy and the crowds came and went, depending on the event and the heat.
New events such as a Trivia Night were a success and the dance social was a sellout, as were some of the food trucks that came from Thunder Bay.
Regular events like the 6K run/walk was a hot, sticky event with the top winner being a newcomer to the run, Tony Pucci, who scored a time of just under 20 minutes. The top family team with the best combined time was Charlie and Mark Grant, while the top female was Nicole Eckert and the top teenagers were Tenleigh Dutil and Lucas Pearson.
Fishing at the festival has changed from fishing every day for five to six species, to a one-day Saturday salmon derby. Larger salmon were caught in the river earlier in the week but the top six were all within 1.5 pounds.
Eric Lankinen, 15.18 pounds; Budsy Mannila, 15.048 pounds and Dave Aubut, 15.015 pounds.
The next three were John Blakely, 14.50 pounds; Mark Fonso, 14.43 pounds and Mike Strachejczuk, 14.10 pounds.
Lankinen won $1,000 for first, with second and third winning choice of the prizes, and then draws were made for 32 more prizes.
Trivia Night was a first. The parade was small but the crowds were great. The Loonie Draw was a success, and 90-year-old Ray Dupuis and grandson Matt won the euchre. The bingo was a first for many years, and the children’s races turned out to be family races with parents entering to the cheering of the young ones.
The Firemen’s challenge for children’s fun and the vendors were the most to fill the arena in many years. Along the street to the arena, the Firemen received generous donations for their Fill the Boot fundraising for muscular dystrophy.
Slo pitch is now one of the mainstays of the festival, with 16 teams from the area taking part. It was a sweltering weekend, but great for players and spectators. Kudos to Barry Maurice and his crew for organizing the event and to the teams and families who come for the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.