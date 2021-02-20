An International Falls, Minn., man has been fined $5,000 and banned from fishing in Ontario for three years after being caught fishing without a licence in two separate incidents.
A provincial investigation determined that on Sept. 14, 2019, Cody Christensen was fishing without a licence on Rainy Lake’s Black Sturgeon Bay near Fort Frances.
According to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release, Christensen had also been fishing without a licence in 2018.
Christensen pleaded guilty to the 2019 offence early this month in Fort Francs court, the release said Friday.
