The Thunder Bay District Health Unit today announced five more lifes have been lost to COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total of deaths to 45.
The region has recorded 25 new cases today with 39 resolved, bringing the active cases down to 286.
Of the 25 new cases, 6 are household contacts, 6 other close contact, 10 no known exposure and 3 pending.
Twenty-one of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 4 in the District.
The hospital is down 5 case since Tuesday. The hospital caseload is currently at 26 patients hospitalized with 5 in ICU.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,686. Of that, 2,355 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Lakehead Public School Board under the direction of the TBDHU, announced today that virtual learning has been extended to April 12, 2021 to continue to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, and help to keep students, families and staff safe. Visit LPSB website for more information: CLICK HERE
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.