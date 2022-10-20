The Métis flag has become a permanent fixture at Kenora city hall, symbolizing the municipality’s “commitment to reconciliation, solidarity and respect.”
Municipal and Métis officials gathered at city hall on Friday for an inaugural flag-raising.
“Going forward, the flag will serve as a visual reminder of our shared responsibility, as treaty partners, to engage one another honestly and respectfully as we continue our shared journey towards reconciliation,” Kenora chief administrator Kyle Attanasio said in a news release.
