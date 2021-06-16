Seeing the Pride flag fly at St. Patrick High School was monumental for Paige Moorey and Mariah Meredith.
The two St. Ignatius High School students attended the installation of the rainbow Pride flag Monday morning as members of their school’s gay-straight alliance (GSA). A Pride flag was raised at St. Ignatius on Monday afternoon.
Moorey, 18, joined the GSA at her school in Grade 9 to support her friends.
