The rotary clubs of Thunder Bay announced its float winners from the weekend’s Santa Claus Parade Wednesday afternoon.
A total of 59 floats were part of the 30th annual parade on Saturday.
The floats were judged based on effort, theme, appearance and originality as well as participation.
Fraser Design and Media won the commercial category and the Thunder Bay Clown Club won the community group/service club category.
The education/school/child care category went to Zorya Ukrainian Dance Association. Most original Christmas theme was won by École catholique Franco-Superieur and best in show went to Nanabijou Childcare Centre.
“Congratulations to the float winners and truly thank you to all those who participated in the parade,” said Dawn Sebesta, past president of Fort William Rotary and parade committee co-chairperson, in a news release. “It’s such a wonderful tradition for our city and it really sets the official start of the holiday season.”
Next year’s parade date has already been set for Nov. 18, 2023.
