With 15 to 25 millimetres of precipitation that was expected Wednesday night, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook statement.
The statement includes the city of Thunder Bay, municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.
The snowpack is expected to absorb most of the precipitation but ponding in low-lying areas and ditches is likely.
As temperatures drop below freezing by the weekend this will create ice that may block culverts and ditches.
The fast changing conditions will be hazardous around ponded water and icy banks. People are advised to keep children away from all waterways and warn of the hazards of cold water and icy banks with children.
Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the city and region with rain, strong wind, snow and blowing snow forecasted for today.
Strong westerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour are also expected to begin early this morning. Snow with the wind is also expected to reduce visibility with snowfall amounts of five centimetres possible. Environment Canada is also warning residents of possible power outages and minor property damage due to the winds.
The weather event is due to a low-pressure system that is expected to track into the upper Great Lakes.
