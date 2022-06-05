Provincial flood warnings were issued this week for parts of the Red Lake and Dryden districts due to the lingering effects of heavy rainfall and melting snow.
“With runoff continuing to accumulate and precipitation in the forecast, water levels are expected to continue to rise,” a provincial bulletin said.
In the Red Lake district, the bulletin advised motorists to exercise caution while driving on logging roads and bridge crossings in the following watersheds: Red Lake, Dixie Lake, Longlegged Lake, Pakwash Lake, Chukuni River, Coli Lake, Berens Lake and the English River.
That Red Lake district advisory is to remain in effect until June 24.
In the Dryden district, the province issued similar warnings for the following watersheds: Wabigoon, Eagle and Forest Lake and Agimac Lake.
The Dryden district warning is to remain n effect until June 10, the bulletin said.
Similar warnings have been issued for northern Minnesota, particularly in Koochiching County, where sand-bagging has been taking place along some routes.
Meanwhile, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advised that Sand Point Lake border services in the Fort Frances area are to resume today for travellers headed to Sand Point properties via a dedicated telephone line: 807-274-5473.
The line is available daily 7 a.m.-7 p.m..
“To mitigate known cellular connectivity issues in the area, travellers are requested to call in advance of their arrival, “ a CBSA bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit reminded residents that flood waters can contaminate wells, as well as food that has been stored in basements.
