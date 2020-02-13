The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority says it will continue with its flood watch advisory as water levels on Lake Superior remain well above average.
In a statement, the conservation authority says record high levels on Lake Superior were previously recorded in 1950, 1952, 1985, 1986, and 2019. All time record low levels were recorded in 1925, 1926 and 2007.
At the beginning of February of this year, the lake’s water level was 10 centimetres higher than the level last year, but 56 centimetres lower than the 100-year flood level for Lake Superior.
