Flu vaccine clinics in communities west of Thunder Bay could be available as early as the end of next week, public health officials said.
“The flu shot is the best defence against influenza and is recommended for everyone aged six months and up,” said a Northwestern Health Unit news release.
“Those who have not yet had a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose are encouraged to book an appointment to get that shot at the same time,” it added.
More information is available online at the health unit’s website: nwhu.on.ca.
