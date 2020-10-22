Thunder Bay’s city manager rolled up his sleeve for a flu vaccine on Tuesday at Superior North Emergency Medical Services.
Superior North EMS is opening flu vaccine clinics to the public and are booking appointments online only at www.thunderbay.ca/ems.
They will not be providing high dose flu vaccines and will only have the standard flu vaccine.
“It’s very important everybody gets the flu shot this year, but it is also important that every city employee gets the flu shot this year,” said city manager, Norm Gale.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.