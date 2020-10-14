Thunder Bay district public health officials are urging residents to get a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, but have no plans, as yet, to set up rural flu-shot clinics as had been done in past years.
A spokesman for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday said the situation will be monitored.
“We continue to watch the availability of (flu-shot) services and can adjust our plans as necessary,” the spokesman said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.