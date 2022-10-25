Public health officials west of Thunder Bay urged locals to get vaccinated against flu on Monday, confirming the virus has been detected in some main rural centres.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit, reports of flu have so far been confirmed this fall in Atikokan, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.
“It is certain that others in the region have also been infected and that influenza is now a risk in all communities in Northwestern Ontario,” a health unit news release said.
More information about booking a flu shot is available online at nwhu.on.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.