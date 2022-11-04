The fog stopped People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier this time, but vows to find his way back to Thunder Bay at a future date.
Bernier was set to fly to the city on Thursday for a meet and greet event at the Murillo Community Hall, only to see thick fog in Montreal delay his flight several hours which led to having to cancel the rural event.
“I was not able to leave Montreal, my flight was postponed, postponed, postponed,” Bernier said, who was the Progressive Conservative MP for the Beauce region in Quebec from 2006-2019.
“At the end it was cancelled, so that’s why I had to cancel the (Murillo) event.”
So far, the former longtime MP has made stops in Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Sturgeon Falls and Sudbury this week touting his four-year-old party.
Although the Thunder Bay visit was cancelled, Bernier will continue on his way to Timmins today and close out the Northern Ontario tour with events in Iroquois Falls and Temiskaming Shores over the weekend.
“We did very well at the last election (in Northern Ontario in 2019),” Bernier said. “Our (voter percentage) was five per cent of the vote across the country, but in some ridings in Northern Ontario we had eight (Nickel Belt) and 13 per cent (Timmins-James Bay). I’m going there to build the organization, to speak with our people and to be ready for the next election. . . . I believe the next election may only be in three years or two years. I don’t know, but the People’s Party will be ready.”
The controversial politician has raised eyebrows with his stance on wanting to repeal the Multiculturalism Act and recent gun laws in Canada, opposing government subsidies for arenas, believing the government is attempting to instill fear in the country over “climate emergencies” as well as opposing mandatory vaccinations during COVID-19 and the supply management system for Canadian farmers.
The supply management system for farming operations hits home for rural communities surrounding Thunder Bay, which Bernier says is part of the PPC’s platform.
“(Doing away with the supply management system) is part of our platform, but actually the most important part of our platform is to balance the budget and we’ll have to cut to be able to balance the budget,” said Bernier, who lost the national Conservative Party of Canada leadership race to Andrew Scheer by a slim margin in 2017. “We don’t want to freeze the budget like (Conservative Party of Canada Leader Paul Poilievre) is saying. . . . We want to do that reform because we believe these farmers have a good product and they must be able to export their products, but it won’t affect them in the first mandate of the PPC government because our focus will be on balancing the budget and passing the budget and, after that, cutting taxes.”
Bernier believes his party’s unconventional approach to the country’s issues may not always be popular, but upon closer scrutiny, could change a few minds.
“If you think that common sense is radical, for me common sense is not radical,” said Bernier, an avid runner who once ran an ultramarathon across his Beauce region in 2013 to raise funds for a local food bank.
“I believe when people are going to our website and read our platform, they are going to see it’s all about common sense. That’s why we are able to attract people coming from different political backgrounds.”
Bernier said he would like to make another attempt at coming to Thunder Bay before December, but the party will have to find a date.
