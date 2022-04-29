The Folklore Festival will be virtual once again this year, but an in-person 50th anniversary celebration of the popular festival is planned for 2023.
COVID-19 mandates changed earlier this year, but it still wouldn’t allow enough time for the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association to secure all the licences, insurance, sponsorships and planning in place for a safe Folklore Festival this May, said organizers in a news release issued Tuesday.
A virtual festival will take place this weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday, giving participants an online trip around the world.
Some food vendors will be offering Folklore Festival food favourites at their own locations.
The virtual festival and participating food vendors can be found at www.folklorefestival.ca.
