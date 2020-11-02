Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, 180,000 meals have gone to families with children and 11,000 meals have been given to seniors and elders through Roots to Harvest.
The not-for-profit organization has received a total of $100,000 in federal funding to respond to the pandemic, including $25,000 to build a backyard cooking space.
The group used the remaining $75,000 for emergency food boxes for families, Good Food boxes for seniors, and other programs, including for meals to street-involved women through the Elizabeth Fry Society and Elevate NWO.
Executive director of Roots to Harvest, Erin Beagle, said 20 per cent of people using their service for the first time this year said it was their first time ever accessing food help.
Stress and anxiety were the first impacts of the pandemic seen by Beagle, and it was the nearly empty grocery store shelves that started the anxiety about food security for individuals.
“Going to the food stores and finding them empty and people couldn’t stock up because they didn’t have the extra income to do that,” she said, adding it took several weeks for financial assistance like the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) to kick in for people.
“It was a really scary time,” said Beagle. “People are often a pay cheque away from the poverty line. We saw people that came and got food from us that have mortgages. They are homeowners, they have car payments. They have cellphones and their kids are in activities. The stress from job loss or lost days was so significant that anything helped to relieve them of that. These food packages made a real difference to them.”
With winter approaching, Beagle said organizations like Roots to Harvest are going to have to get innovative as they aren’t allowed to have many people indoors.
She anticipates transportation being an issue in the snowy months as well as people not being able to withstand waiting in lines for food packages on frigid winter days.
Roots to Harvest was just one of five regional organizations that received a portion of more than $179,000 from the federal government for food security programs.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, Salvation Army, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and Red Rock Indian Band also received a portion of the funds.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu outlined the importance for the federal programs like the Emergency Fund for Food Security on Wednesday at Roots to Harvest.
“Early on when COVID-19 hit, it was apparent people would be out of work,” she said. “We would have economic disruption.”
So the federal government moved quickly to support local food-serving organizations and charities across Canada, said Hajdu, noting they needed partners to make sure the money moved quickly.
“The best way to do that is to empower community-based organizations who already know how to deliver food in a very quick way and have good ideas about how to pivot and deliver their services,” she said.
Through the Emergency Fund for Food Security and the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, $150 million was made available to organizations that chose to apply. Hajdu said there is still money available and applications can still be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.